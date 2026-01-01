2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

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<b>Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Streaming Audio, Park Assist, Proximity Key!</b><br> <br> The MINI Countryman with ALL4 all-wheel drive gives you the terrain-tackling traction and element-braving confidence you need to navigate any situation. This 2019 MINI Countryman is fresh on our lot in Nepean. <br> <br>From its spacious and very supportive seats, to the upscale interior the driver and passengers are surrounded by and the poised handling it delivers regardless of the road conditions or surface. With ALL4 all-wheel drive as standard, its ready to tackle anything the road or Mother Nature throws your way - whether youre driving through town or exploring new horizons. Take a closer look at this MINI Countryman and explore its premium and practical features. This SUV has 112,996 km. Its Light White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 221HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Countrymans trim level is Cooper S E ALL4. Combining hallmark agility, all-wheel drive versatility, and a zero emissions electric motor capable of producing instant power, every journey will be as efficient as it is electrifying. Upgrading to this Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 is an excellent choice for you and the planet and comes loaded with extra features such as elegant aluminum wheels, comfortable front seats with high end materials, a high quality audio system paired with a colour touchscreen display and an easy-charging lithium-ion hybrid system. Additional features include body coloured exterior trim, chrome door handles, a 40/20/40 split folding rear seat, proximity remote keyless entry with a power tailgate, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, park distance control rear parking sensors and dual zone climate control. Sustainable driving never felt so fun! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Streaming Audio, Park Assist, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/ target=_blank>https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to <b> Myers Barrhaven Subaru </b> the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. </br> o~o

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

112,996 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S E ALL4 - Power Liftgate

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14035029

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S E ALL4 - Power Liftgate

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3840

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
112,996KM
VIN WMZYU7C56K3E56936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-0328A
  • Mileage 112,996 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Streaming Audio, Park Assist, Proximity Key!

The MINI Countryman with ALL4 all-wheel drive gives you the terrain-tackling traction and element-braving confidence you need to navigate any situation. This 2019 MINI Countryman is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

From its spacious and very supportive seats, to the upscale interior the driver and passengers are surrounded by and the poised handling it delivers regardless of the road conditions or surface. With ALL4 all-wheel drive as standard, it's ready to tackle anything the road or Mother Nature throws your way - whether you're driving through town or exploring new horizons. Take a closer look at this MINI Countryman and explore its premium and practical features. This SUV has 112,996 km. It's Light White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 221HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.

Our Countryman's trim level is Cooper S E ALL4. Combining hallmark agility, all-wheel drive versatility, and a zero emissions electric motor capable of producing instant power, every journey will be as efficient as it is electrifying. Upgrading to this Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 is an excellent choice for you and the planet and comes loaded with extra features such as elegant aluminum wheels, comfortable front seats with high end materials, a high quality audio system paired with a colour touchscreen display and an easy-charging lithium-ion hybrid system. Additional features include body coloured exterior trim, chrome door handles, a 40/20/40 split folding rear seat, proximity remote keyless entry with a power tailgate, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, park distance control rear parking sensors and dual zone climate control. Sustainable driving never felt so fun! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Streaming Audio, Park Assist, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/




The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Sport Seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Integrated Visual Display
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Door Handles
Power Liftgate
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Stainless Steel Front Windshield Trim and Stainless Steel Rear Window Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Fender Flares
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
3.94 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Standard suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Security System Pre-Wiring
36 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.5L 3-Cylinder Twin Power Turbo -inc: electric motor
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Steptronic manual shifting
GVWR: 2,275 kgs
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Satellite radio pre-wire
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

Park Assist
TOUCHSCREEN
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/7.25 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 3 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 7.6 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Subaru

4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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613-823-3840

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613-823-3840

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman