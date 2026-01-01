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2019 Volkswagen Beetle
Coupe Wolfsburg Edition
2019 Volkswagen Beetle
Coupe Wolfsburg Edition
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
118,946KM
VIN 3VWJD7AT2KM712730
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stonewashed Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 26-0474A
- Mileage 118,946 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2019 Volkswagen BEETLE COUPE is fresh on our lot in Nepean. This coupe has 118,946 km. It's Stonewashed Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $130.00 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $130.00 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2019 Volkswagen Beetle