Menu
Account
Sign In
New Arrival! This 2019 Volkswagen BEETLE COUPE is fresh on our lot in Nepean. This coupe has 118,946 km. Its Stonewashed Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/ target=_blank>https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/</a><br> <br/>Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$130.00</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details. <br><br>We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If youre looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you cant find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and well be happy to find it for you. If youre in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

2019 Volkswagen Beetle

118,946 KM

Details Description

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volkswagen Beetle

Coupe Wolfsburg Edition

Watch This Vehicle
14282921

2019 Volkswagen Beetle

Coupe Wolfsburg Edition

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Contact Seller

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
118,946KM
VIN 3VWJD7AT2KM712730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stonewashed Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 26-0474A
  • Mileage 118,946 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2019 Volkswagen BEETLE COUPE is fresh on our lot in Nepean. This coupe has 118,946 km. It's Stonewashed Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $130.00 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.

We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda CR-V EX for sale in Nepean, ON
2016 Honda CR-V EX 120,265 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Nepean, ON
2017 RAM 1500 SPORT 175,108 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-823-XXXX

(click to show)

613-823-3331

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3331

2019 Volkswagen Beetle