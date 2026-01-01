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2020 Audi Q3
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro - Park Assist
2020 Audi Q3
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro - Park Assist
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
108,640KM
VIN WA1EECF36L1039274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,640 KM
Vehicle Description
Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Park Assist, Sunroof, Leather Seats!
The Q3 is the refreshed modern, roomy, comfortable compact SUV with a strikingly beautiful design and excellent on road capabilities. This 2020 Audi Q3 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
With plenty of style and Audi's sporty design language, this aggressive 2020 Q3 is packed full of modern technology and luxurious features. The capability and utility in this compact crossover is second to none, with tons of extra space for all of your passengers. With an improved driving position the Q3's cabin is more luxurious, featuring ambient interior lighting, a fully digital gauge cluster, and contrasting microsuede on the dashboard and doors.
This SUV has 108,640 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Q3's trim level is Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro. This little crossover is full of style with twin spoke alloy wheels, 2 row sunroof, rain sensing wipers, chrome grille, and LED lighting with front and rear fog lamps. That style continues to the interior with amazing infotainment from a 10 speaker Audi sound system, 8.8 inch touchscreen, voice activation, and audio streaming. A touch of luxury is added with heated leather seats, power liftgate, proximity key, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, and lane departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Park Assist, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $170.48 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
The Q3 is the refreshed modern, roomy, comfortable compact SUV with a strikingly beautiful design and excellent on road capabilities. This 2020 Audi Q3 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
With plenty of style and Audi's sporty design language, this aggressive 2020 Q3 is packed full of modern technology and luxurious features. The capability and utility in this compact crossover is second to none, with tons of extra space for all of your passengers. With an improved driving position the Q3's cabin is more luxurious, featuring ambient interior lighting, a fully digital gauge cluster, and contrasting microsuede on the dashboard and doors.
This SUV has 108,640 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Q3's trim level is Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro. This little crossover is full of style with twin spoke alloy wheels, 2 row sunroof, rain sensing wipers, chrome grille, and LED lighting with front and rear fog lamps. That style continues to the interior with amazing infotainment from a 10 speaker Audi sound system, 8.8 inch touchscreen, voice activation, and audio streaming. A touch of luxury is added with heated leather seats, power liftgate, proximity key, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, and lane departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Park Assist, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $170.48 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
First Aid Kit
Immobilizer
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: 235/50R19 AS
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense basic
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Collision Warning-Front
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
60.2 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder
3.533 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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$22,998
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2020 Audi Q3