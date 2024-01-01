$19,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA
Preferred - Heated Seats - $145 B/W
2020 Hyundai KONA
Preferred - Heated Seats - $145 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
56,440KM
Used
VIN KM8K22AA9LU487875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L323
- Mileage 56,440 KM
Vehicle Description
Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!
Compare at $20590 - Our Price is just $19990!
The KONA is a recent addition to the SUV family made by Hyundai a new breed of SUV has been born to take on your city street. This 2020 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This SUV has 56,440 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Kona's trim level is Preferred. This Kona Preferred adds a leather heated steering wheel, blind spot detection with rear cross traffic collision warning, larger aluminum wheels and a proximity key for easy push button starts. You will also get heated front seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear view camera, bluetooth streaming audio, a 60/40 split rear seat, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $144.03 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Apple CarPlay
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season
Black Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.510 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 1,805 kgs
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder DOHC
415.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display, 6 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, iPod/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted), Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Hyundai KONA