2020 Jeep Cherokee

83,600 KM

Details Description Features

$31,499

+ tax & licensing
$31,499

+ taxes & licensing

Dilawri Chrysler

613-801-0278

2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4X4

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4X4

Location

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

$31,499

+ taxes & licensing

83,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10520799
  • Stock #: 193111
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDX3LD644194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 193111
  • Mileage 83,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4x4 Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Media Screen, 8.4 Media Screen All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carproof History Report and are Safety inspected by our certified mechanics.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Garage door transmitter

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rear Window Defroster
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Audio memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Ramp breakover angle: 20 deg
Departure angle: 25 deg
Approach angle: 19 deg
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.8')
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Engine displacement: 3.2 L
Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK
Front tires: 225/60TR18.0
Rear tires: 225/60TR18.0
Fuel economy city: 12.2L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 59.8L
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Payload: 454kg (1,000lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy highway: 8.6L/100 km
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Remote engine start: keyfob
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8)
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Exterior body width: 1,859mm (73.2)
Front legroom: 1,044mm (41.1)
Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,267mm (49.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,463mm (57.6)
Exterior length: 4,623mm (182.0)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Fuel economy combined: 10.6L/100 km
Primary LCD size: 8.4
Horsepower: 271hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 239 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
GVWR: 2,495kg (5,500lbs)
Engine bore x stroke: 91.0mm x 83.0mm (3.58 x 3.27)
Compression ratio: 10.70 to 1
Engine torque: 239 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Engine horsepower: 271hp @ 6,500RPM
Passenger volume: 3,625L (128.0 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 731 L (26 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,549 L (55 cu.ft.)
Exterior height: 1,681mm (66.2)
Wheelbase: 2,708mm (106.6)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Curb weight: 1,796kg (3,960lbs)
Seat Upholstery: leather Nappa
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Engine litres: 3.2L

Dilawri Chrysler

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

