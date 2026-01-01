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2021 BMW X1
2021 BMW X1
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
63,503KM
VIN WBXJG9C0XM5S55069
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0761
- Mileage 63,503 KM
Vehicle Description
This eye-catching BMW X1 is a premium crossover with a powerfully defined silhouette that offers a dynamic ride thanks to its long wheelbase and short overhangs. This 2021 BMW X1 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The BMW X1 offers supreme comfort on long journeys, high-quality interior materials and innovative technologies to keep you connected to the outside world. It is ideally prepared for every adventure thanks to its superior on road capabilities, modern infotainment system, a large amount of cargo area and its driver focused dash layout.
This SUV has 63,503 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $185.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
The BMW X1 offers supreme comfort on long journeys, high-quality interior materials and innovative technologies to keep you connected to the outside world. It is ideally prepared for every adventure thanks to its superior on road capabilities, modern infotainment system, a large amount of cargo area and its driver focused dash layout.
This SUV has 63,503 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $185.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Teleservices
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
ConnectedDrive services
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC
3.20 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,145 kgs (4,729 lbs)
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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$24,998
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2021 BMW X1