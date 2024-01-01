$24,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Civic
Sedan EX - Sunroof - Remote Start - $179 B/W
2021 Honda Civic
Sedan EX - Sunroof - Remote Start - $179 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
31,747KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F75MH000256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,747 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Compare at $25749 - Our Price is just $24999!
This 2021 Honda Civic comes at you with even more personality, making every drive more enjoyable and engaging than the last. This 2021 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With harmonious power, excellent handling capability, plus it's engaging driving dynamic, this 2021 Honda Civic is a highly compelling choice in the eco-friendly compact car segment. Regardless of your style preference or driving habits, this impressive Honda Civic will perfectly suit your wants and needs. The Civic offers the right amount of cargo space, an aggressive exterior design with sporty and sleek body lines, plus a comfortable and ergonomic interior layout that works well with all family sizes. This Civic easily makes a bold statement without saying a word! This sedan has 31,747 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is EX. This EX Civic adds a power moonroof, proximity key, aluminum wheels, blind spot display, and remote start to the LX features like collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, straight driving assist for slopes, and automatic highbeams you normally only expect with a higher price. The interior is as comfy and advanced as you need with heated front seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with a refreshed grille, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $178.87 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Collision Mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2021 Honda Civic