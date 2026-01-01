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<b>Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Touchscreen</b><br> <br> With car-like handling and excellent fuel efficiency, this capable and comfort 2021 Honda CR-V is the total package. This 2021 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Nepean. <br> <br>This stylish 2021 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether youre a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 109,862 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our CR-Vs trim level is LX. This capable and comfy compact SUV offers a 7 inch touchscreen HondaLink infotainment system with HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, lane keep assist, rear view camera, and a 4 speaker sound system. Other luxury features include dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, automatic headlamps, heated seats, LED daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$163.06</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If youre looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you cant find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and well be happy to find it for you. If youre in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

2021 Honda CR-V

109,862 KM

Details Description

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle
13983036

2021 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Contact Seller

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
109,862KM
VIN 2HKRW1H28MH000676

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,862 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Touchscreen

With car-like handling and excellent fuel efficiency, this capable and comfort 2021 Honda CR-V is the total package. This 2021 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

This stylish 2021 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 109,862 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our CR-V's trim level is LX. This capable and comfy compact SUV offers a 7 inch touchscreen HondaLink infotainment system with HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, lane keep assist, rear view camera, and a 4 speaker sound system. Other luxury features include dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, automatic headlamps, heated seats, LED daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $163.06 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.

We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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613-823-XXXX

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613-823-3331

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$21,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3331

2021 Honda CR-V