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2021 Honda CR-V
LX
2021 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
109,862KM
VIN 2HKRW1H28MH000676
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,862 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Touchscreen
With car-like handling and excellent fuel efficiency, this capable and comfort 2021 Honda CR-V is the total package. This 2021 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This stylish 2021 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 109,862 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is LX. This capable and comfy compact SUV offers a 7 inch touchscreen HondaLink infotainment system with HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, lane keep assist, rear view camera, and a 4 speaker sound system. Other luxury features include dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, automatic headlamps, heated seats, LED daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $163.06 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
With car-like handling and excellent fuel efficiency, this capable and comfort 2021 Honda CR-V is the total package. This 2021 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This stylish 2021 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 109,862 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is LX. This capable and comfy compact SUV offers a 7 inch touchscreen HondaLink infotainment system with HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, lane keep assist, rear view camera, and a 4 speaker sound system. Other luxury features include dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, automatic headlamps, heated seats, LED daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $163.06 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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$21,998
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2021 Honda CR-V