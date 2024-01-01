$27,960+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai IONIQ
Electric Preferred - Navigation - $200 B/W
2021 Hyundai IONIQ
Electric Preferred - Navigation - $200 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$27,960
+ taxes & licensing
64,265KM
Used
VIN KMHC75LJ4MU077782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,265 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Distance Pacing w/ Stop-Go, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Infinity Sound Package!
Compare at $28799 - Our Price is just $27960!
With such a striking and highly efficient aerodynamic design, the Ioniq Electric offers unmatched efficiency. This 2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With an outstanding range, well built quality cockpit, and revolutionary exterior styling, this 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is definitely the proper choice for your next electric vehicle. Adaptable to your lifestyle, this Ioniq Electric can run offers unrivaled practicality, efficiency and performance.This hatchback has 64,265 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our IONIQ Electric's trim level is Preferred. This Hyundai Ioniq has the comfort and convenience features you need. It comes with an 10-inch touchscreen with navigation, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Infinity premium audio, heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic air conditioning, blind spot detection with lane change assist, a backup camera, aluminum wheels and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Distance Pacing W/ Stop-go, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Infinity Sound Package, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $199.47 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
Premium Infinity Sound Package
Distance Pacing w/ Stop-Go
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$27,960
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2021 Hyundai IONIQ