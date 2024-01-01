Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!</b><br> <br> Konas compact size doesnt just help you manoeuvre around the city with ease, it also gives you a higher seating position to get a better view of your surroundings. Try yours today! This 2021 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, its a real urban warrior.This low mileage SUV has just 35,469 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Konas trim level is Preferred. This Kona Preferred adds a leather heated steering wheel, blind spot detection with rear cross traffic collision warning, larger aluminum wheels and a proximity key for easy push button starts. You will also get heated front seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear view camera, bluetooth streaming audio, a 60/40 split rear seat, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Apple Carplay, Android Auto. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2021 Hyundai KONA

35,469 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai KONA

Preferred - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai KONA

Preferred - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
35,469KM
Used
VIN KM8K2CAA5MU715765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,469 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!

Kona's compact size doesn't just help you manoeuvre around the city with ease, it also gives you a higher seating position to get a better view of your surroundings. Try yours today! This 2021 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This low mileage SUV has just 35,469 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Kona's trim level is Preferred. This Kona Preferred adds a leather heated steering wheel, blind spot detection with rear cross traffic collision warning, larger aluminum wheels and a proximity key for easy push button starts. You will also get heated front seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear view camera, bluetooth streaming audio, a 60/40 split rear seat, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock - Aluminum Wheels 67,209 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT for sale in Nepean, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT 130,895 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue Trend IVT - Sunroof - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Hyundai Venue Trend IVT - Sunroof - Heated Seats 45,875 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai KONA