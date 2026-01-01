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<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> New Arrival! This 2022 Audi S3 Sedan is fresh on our lot in Nepean. <br> <br> This low mileage sedan has just 38,923 km. Its Glacier White Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$296.49</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If youre looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you cant find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and well be happy to find it for you. If youre in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

2022 Audi S3

38,923 KM

Details Description

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Audi S3

Sedan Technik - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
13983042

2022 Audi S3

Sedan Technik - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Contact Seller

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
38,923KM
VIN WAUJ3CGY3NA003644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLK/EXPRESS RED STITCHING, FINE NAPPA LEATHER SEATS
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,923 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

New Arrival! This 2022 Audi S3 Sedan is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

This low mileage sedan has just 38,923 km. It's Glacier White Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $296.49 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.

We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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613-823-3331

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$39,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3331

2022 Audi S3