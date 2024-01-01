$52,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
4x2 - Supercab XLT - 163 WB
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$52,998
+ taxes & licensing
25,984KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E82NFB85377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,984 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2022 Ford F-150 isn't your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2022 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This low mileage Super Crew 4X4 pickup has just 25,984 kms. It's atlas blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E82NFB85377.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $345.23 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Seating
Split rear bench
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,590 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Stability controll with anti-roll
Wireless Phone Connectivity : SYNC 4
SYNC 4 911 Assist
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,441 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Applink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wireless Mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
