$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Hyundai Tucson
N Line AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2022 Hyundai Tucson
N Line AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
82,454KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8JCCAE7NU122518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0287A
- Mileage 82,454 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start!
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was built for modern adventure. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 82,454 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is N Line AWD. With N Line logos throughout, red accent stitching on the leather seats, and blacked out trim this N Line Tucson is ready to rule the road with incredible features like a bumping Bose Premium Audio system and a sunroof offering you an open air experience. Additional features include heated seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and proximity keyless entry. Stay connected on every adventure with voice activated touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This SUV helps you keep your family safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist, driver monitoring, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Android Auto.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was built for modern adventure. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 82,454 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is N Line AWD. With N Line logos throughout, red accent stitching on the leather seats, and blacked out trim this N Line Tucson is ready to rule the road with incredible features like a bumping Bose Premium Audio system and a sunroof offering you an open air experience. Additional features include heated seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and proximity keyless entry. Stay connected on every adventure with voice activated touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This SUV helps you keep your family safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist, driver monitoring, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Android Auto.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Proximity Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats - $67.12 /Wk 40,704 KM $19,898 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited - $70.12 /Wk 83,864 KM $16,898 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Preferred - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $127.83 /Wk 85,655 KM $37,898 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2022 Hyundai Tucson