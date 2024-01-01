Menu
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start!

This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was built for modern adventure. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 82,454 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucsons trim level is N Line AWD. With N Line logos throughout, red accent stitching on the leather seats, and blacked out trim this N Line Tucson is ready to rule the road with incredible features like a bumping Bose Premium Audio system and a sunroof offering you an open air experience. Additional features include heated seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and proximity keyless entry. Stay connected on every adventure with voice activated touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This SUV helps you keep your family safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist, driver monitoring, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Android Auto.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

2022 Hyundai Tucson

82,454 KM

2022 Hyundai Tucson

N Line AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats

2022 Hyundai Tucson

N Line AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,454KM
Used
VIN KM8JCCAE7NU122518

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0287A
  • Mileage 82,454 KM

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start!

This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was built for modern adventure. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 82,454 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is N Line AWD. With N Line logos throughout, red accent stitching on the leather seats, and blacked out trim this N Line Tucson is ready to rule the road with incredible features like a bumping Bose Premium Audio system and a sunroof offering you an open air experience. Additional features include heated seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, and proximity keyless entry. Stay connected on every adventure with voice activated touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This SUV helps you keep your family safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist, driver monitoring, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Android Auto.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Premium Audio
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Proximity Keyless Entry
Forward Collision Assist

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

