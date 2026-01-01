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2023 Subaru Solterra
AWD - Low Mileage
2023 Subaru Solterra
AWD - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
33,456KM
VIN JTMABABA9PA014221
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,456 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
As Subaru's all-new electric SUV, this Solterra boasts a raft of standard connectivity features and impressive driving range. This 2023 Subaru Solterra is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Sporting edgy styling while touting Subaru's renowned build quality and reliability, this 2023 Solterra is an exciting choice in an ever growing pool of SUVs. The endless raft of technology and safety features ensure that every drive in this vehicle will be relaxing and enjoyable. With impressive electric range and driving dynamics, daily commutes and family trips are guaranteed to be a blast in this 2023 Subaru Solterra.
This low mileage SUV has just 33,456 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Solterra's trim level is AWD. This one-of-a-kind Subaru EV features fast charging and impressive driving range, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, aluminum wheels with aerodynamic covers, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Subaru Solterra Connect integrated navigation with voice activation. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, Solterra Safety Connect emergency SOS, EyeSight pre-collision braking with intersection avoidance, rear collision mitigation, and evasion assist. Additional features include switchable drive modes for varying road conditions, LED headlights with automatic high beams and perimeter/approach lights, 60-40 folding bench rear seats, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $202.47 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
As Subaru's all-new electric SUV, this Solterra boasts a raft of standard connectivity features and impressive driving range. This 2023 Subaru Solterra is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Sporting edgy styling while touting Subaru's renowned build quality and reliability, this 2023 Solterra is an exciting choice in an ever growing pool of SUVs. The endless raft of technology and safety features ensure that every drive in this vehicle will be relaxing and enjoyable. With impressive electric range and driving dynamics, daily commutes and family trips are guaranteed to be a blast in this 2023 Subaru Solterra.
This low mileage SUV has just 33,456 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Solterra's trim level is AWD. This one-of-a-kind Subaru EV features fast charging and impressive driving range, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, aluminum wheels with aerodynamic covers, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Subaru Solterra Connect integrated navigation with voice activation. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, Solterra Safety Connect emergency SOS, EyeSight pre-collision braking with intersection avoidance, rear collision mitigation, and evasion assist. Additional features include switchable drive modes for varying road conditions, LED headlights with automatic high beams and perimeter/approach lights, 60-40 folding bench rear seats, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $202.47 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Safety Connect w/up to 10-year trial Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Cloth Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Cloth Upholstered Dashboard
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grille w/Metal-Look Bar
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS) Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 3.0
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Axle Ratio TBD
GVWR: 2,549 kgs (5,620 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
TRANSMISSION: SINGLE-SPEED
Engine: Electric Motor -inc: drive mode select and X-MODE w/snow/dirt, deep snow/mud and grip control modes
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger, 11 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 72.8 kWh Capacity
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2023 Subaru Solterra