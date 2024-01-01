Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>360 Camera, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation!</b><br> <br> This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is an ideal companion for long trips, with a comfortable and spacious interior and impressive towing capacity. This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Nepean. <br> <br>This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is a premium family hauler that offers voluminous space for occupants and cargo, comfort, sophisticated safety and driver-assist technology. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, this 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV.This SUV has 20,000 kms. Its deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Atlass trim level is Execline 3.6 FSI. This range-topping Exceline 3.6 features a 360-camera system and a heated windscreen, in addition to an express open/close sunroof with tilt/slide functions and a power sunshade, ventilated and heated leather seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a 12-speaker Fender premium audio system, class III towing equipment with a hitch, unique Rizla alloy wheels, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is assured with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include wireless charging, a power-operated liftgate, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with auto-leveling directionally adaptive headlamps, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 360 Camera, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Tow Package, Wireless Charging. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br><br> <br/><br>We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If youre looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you cant find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and well be happy to find it for you. If youre in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

2023 Volkswagen Atlas

20,000 KM

Details Description Features

$53,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6 FSI - 360 Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6 FSI - 360 Camera

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Contact Seller

$53,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
20,000KM
Used
VIN 1V2FR2CA6PC552805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black / Quarzit
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L0043
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

360 Camera, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation!

This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is an ideal companion for long trips, with a comfortable and spacious interior and impressive towing capacity. This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is a premium family hauler that offers voluminous space for occupants and cargo, comfort, sophisticated safety and driver-assist technology. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, this 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV.This SUV has 20,000 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Atlas's trim level is Execline 3.6 FSI. This range-topping Exceline 3.6 features a 360-camera system and a heated windscreen, in addition to an express open/close sunroof with tilt/slide functions and a power sunshade, ventilated and heated leather seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a 12-speaker Fender premium audio system, class III towing equipment with a hitch, unique Rizla alloy wheels, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is assured with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include wireless charging, a power-operated liftgate, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with auto-leveling directionally adaptive headlamps, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 360 Camera, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Tow Package, Wireless Charging.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Convenience

Tow Package
Proximity Key

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G WiFi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2018 Subaru Impreza 4-dr Touring AT - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Nepean, ON
2018 Subaru Impreza 4-dr Touring AT - Aluminum Wheels 143,340 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline - Power Liftgate for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline - Power Liftgate 19,781 KM $26,498 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Highlander Limited - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Toyota Highlander Limited - Sunroof - Leather Seats 39,571 KM $50,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-823-XXXX

(click to show)

613-823-3331

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$53,998

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3331

Contact Seller
2023 Volkswagen Atlas