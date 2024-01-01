$53,998+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Atlas
Execline 3.6 FSI - 360 Camera
2023 Volkswagen Atlas
Execline 3.6 FSI - 360 Camera
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$53,998
+ taxes & licensing
20,000KM
Used
VIN 1V2FR2CA6PC552805
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black / Quarzit
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L0043
- Mileage 20,000 KM
Vehicle Description
360 Camera, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation!
This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is an ideal companion for long trips, with a comfortable and spacious interior and impressive towing capacity. This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is a premium family hauler that offers voluminous space for occupants and cargo, comfort, sophisticated safety and driver-assist technology. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, this 2023 Volkswagen Atlas is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV.This SUV has 20,000 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Atlas's trim level is Execline 3.6 FSI. This range-topping Exceline 3.6 features a 360-camera system and a heated windscreen, in addition to an express open/close sunroof with tilt/slide functions and a power sunshade, ventilated and heated leather seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a 12-speaker Fender premium audio system, class III towing equipment with a hitch, unique Rizla alloy wheels, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is assured with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include wireless charging, a power-operated liftgate, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with auto-leveling directionally adaptive headlamps, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 360 Camera, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Tow Package, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G WiFi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$53,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2023 Volkswagen Atlas