Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Contact Seller

590KM
Used
VIN 1V2GNPE82PC004047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tourmaline Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cornsilk beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 590 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Tow Package, Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats!

With attention to both form and function, this 2023 VW ID.4 delivers true German-engineered craftsmanship with a stylish, electric twist. This 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

Featuring a minimalist but stylish and clean exterior design, this 2023 ID.4 offers a contemporary design with a host of cutting-edge technology systems. The cabin is uncluttered and intuitive, with ergonomic seats, high quality trim pieces and an abundance of space for passenger comfort, and cargo. With impressive electric driving range, rapid charging times, and a suite of intelligent driver assistance packages, this 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 truly is an electric crossover for the masses.This low mileage SUV has just 590 kms. It's tourmaline blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric engine.

Our ID.4's trim level is Pro AWD. This range topping Pro AWD features class II towing equipment with a hitch and a trailer wiring harness, impressive driving range and fast charging capability, along with stain-repellent heated seats, a heated leatherette steering wheel, front and rear cupholders, remote power cargo access, an interactive digital driver's display, and a 12-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and inbuilt navigation. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, and park distance control with automated parking sensors. Additional features include wireless charging, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Package, Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Tow Package
Proximity Key

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Electric Vehicle
Fast Charging

