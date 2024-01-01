Menu
2024 Kia Sportage

30 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Sportage

X-line AWD

2024 Kia Sportage

X-line AWD

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30KM
Used
VIN KNDPUCDF8R7235592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K1955
  • Mileage 30 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Trailer Sway Control
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 8.7L/100 km
Parking sensors: rear
Approach angle: 19 deg
Departure angle: 27 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 10.1L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Wheel size: 19
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front shoulder room: 1,461mm (57.5)
Fuel economy combined: 9.5L/100 km
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Front tires: 235/55HR19.0
Rear tires: 235/55HR19.0
Front headroom: 1,006mm (39.6)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Rear hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4)
GVWR: 2,200kg (4,850lbs)
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.3')
Front hiproom: 1,392mm (54.8)
Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Rear headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Ground clearance (min): 211mm (8.3)
Exterior body width: 1,864mm (73.4)
Rear collision: mitigation
Towing capacity: 750kg (1,653lbs)
Exterior height: 1,698mm (66.9)
Wheelbase: 2,756mm (108.5)
Curb weight: 1,607kg (3,543lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: leatherette
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 101.5mm (3.46 x 4.00)
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Engine litres: 2.5L
Forward collision: Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Exterior length: 4,661mm (183.5)
Horsepower: 187hp @ 6,100RPM
Engine horsepower: 187hp @ 6,100RPM
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Exterior parking camera rear: Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance yes
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/ Lane Following Assist (LFA) active
Fuel tank capacity: 54.1L
Rear legroom: 1,049mm (41.3)
Basic warranty: 60 months/96,558km
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,121 L (40 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,098 L (74 cu.ft.)

2024 Kia Sportage