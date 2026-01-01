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2024 Subaru Forester
Limited
2024 Subaru Forester
Limited
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
40,353KM
VIN JF2SKELC8RH441204
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL BLACK S
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,353 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key, Tow Package
This 2024 Forester has enough comfort, safety and versatility for all of your weekend adventures, no matter where they may lead. This 2024 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The Subaru Forester brings more convenience and versatility to your daily life with durable and quality materials, a driver focused cockpit and incredible off-road capability. With a well-engineered suspension that securely hugs the road and an impressive suite of driver assistance packages, the safety of you and your family is second to none.
This SUV has 40,353 km. It's Crystal Black S in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Forester's trim level is Limited. Step up to this Limited trim and be rewarded with plush leather upholstery and a 9-speaker premium audio harman/kardon audio system, along with two-toned 5-spoke aluminum wheels, switchable drive modes, an express open/close dual-panel glass sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, dual-zone climate control, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. The upgrades continue, with power adjustable heated front seats with lumbar support, a heated leather steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, towing equipment with trailer sway control, roof rack rails, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats for extra cargo versatility. Stay connected on the road via a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, integrated steering wheel audio controls, and SiriusXM satellite radio, as well as Subaru STARLINK services. Safety features include Subaru EyeSight with Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning, rear/side vehicle detection, forward and rear collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and a back-up camera with a washer.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This 2024 Forester has enough comfort, safety and versatility for all of your weekend adventures, no matter where they may lead. This 2024 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The Subaru Forester brings more convenience and versatility to your daily life with durable and quality materials, a driver focused cockpit and incredible off-road capability. With a well-engineered suspension that securely hugs the road and an impressive suite of driver assistance packages, the safety of you and your family is second to none.
This SUV has 40,353 km. It's Crystal Black S in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Forester's trim level is Limited. Step up to this Limited trim and be rewarded with plush leather upholstery and a 9-speaker premium audio harman/kardon audio system, along with two-toned 5-spoke aluminum wheels, switchable drive modes, an express open/close dual-panel glass sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, dual-zone climate control, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. The upgrades continue, with power adjustable heated front seats with lumbar support, a heated leather steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, towing equipment with trailer sway control, roof rack rails, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats for extra cargo versatility. Stay connected on the road via a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, integrated steering wheel audio controls, and SiriusXM satellite radio, as well as Subaru STARLINK services. Safety features include Subaru EyeSight with Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning, rear/side vehicle detection, forward and rear collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and a back-up camera with a washer.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2024 Subaru Forester