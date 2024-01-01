$20,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Lincoln MKC
Reserve - Pano Roof - Nav - Leather
2017 Lincoln MKC
Reserve - Pano Roof - Nav - Leather
Location
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
519-662-1063
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
165,055KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMCJ3D99HUL15770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 23033A
- Mileage 165,055 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the epitome of luxury and performance with the 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve, a refined SUV that awaits your exploration at Jerry Pfeil Mazda. This distinguished model seamlessly blends comfort, elegance, and advanced technology, making it an exceptional choice for those who appreciate a sophisticated driving experience.
The exterior of the Lincoln MKC Reserve is a showcase of modern design and timeless elegance. The sleek lines, distinctive grille, and chrome accents create a commanding and refined presence on the road. The Reserve trim adds upscale details, including premium wheels and stylish touches, enhancing the MKC's luxurious aesthetic.
Step inside the meticulously crafted interior, and you'll be greeted by a haven of comfort and opulence. The Lincoln MKC Reserve features premium materials, leather-trimmed seats, and a spacious cabin designed for relaxation. The advanced technology, including the SYNC 3 infotainment system displayed on a touchscreen, seamlessly integrates with navigation, entertainment, and connectivity features, ensuring a connected and enjoyable ride.
Under the hood, the 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve boasts a powerful and responsive engine, delivering a smooth and refined driving experience. The sophisticated suspension system and precise steering contribute to a comfortable and controlled ride, making every journey a pleasure.
Jerry Pfeil Mazda invites you to immerse yourself in the luxury and performance of the 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve by scheduling a test drive. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to showcase the features and capabilities of this remarkable SUV.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
2017 Lincoln MKC