Embark on a journey of rugged capability and open-air freedom with the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Overland, awaiting your command at Jerry Pfeil Mazda. This exceptional pickup truck effortlessly combines the legendary off-road prowess of a Jeep with the versatility of a pickup, offering a unique driving experience thats ready for any adventure. 

The Jeep Gladiator Overland boasts a robust and distinctive exterior design, featuring the iconic seven-slot grille, bold fender flares, and a rugged bed capable of handling your toughest gear. The Overland trim adds refined touches, including 18-inch alloy wheels, side steps, and body-colored fender flares, giving it a touch of sophistication that complements its off-road capabilities. 

Step inside the cabin, and youll discover a perfect fusion of comfort and functionality. The Overland trim of the Gladiator features premium materials, comfortable seating, and modern technology. The spacious interior accommodates both driver and passengers with ease, while the innovative infotainment system provides connectivity and entertainment options for your journey. 

Under the hood, the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Overland is powered by a robust engine, delivering the performance and torque needed for both on-road and off-road adventures. The Trail Rated badge ensures that this pickup is ready to tackle challenging terrains, while features like four-wheel drive and heavy-duty Dana 44 axles provide the capability to overcome obstacles with ease. 

Jerry Pfeil Mazda invites you to experience the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Overland by scheduling a test drive. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to showcase the features and capabilities of this remarkable pickup, guiding you through the advanced technology and demonstrating its off-road prowess.

2021 Jeep Gladiator

16,715 KM

$54,998

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Overland Tan Leather - Nav - Back Up Cam

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Overland Tan Leather - Nav - Back Up Cam

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-1063

$54,998

+ taxes & licensing

16,715KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6HJTFGXML548413

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 03509P
  • Mileage 16,715 KM

Embark on a journey of rugged capability and open-air freedom with the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Overland, awaiting your command at Jerry Pfeil Mazda. This exceptional pickup truck effortlessly combines the legendary off-road prowess of a Jeep with the versatility of a pickup, offering a unique driving experience that's ready for any adventure.


The Jeep Gladiator Overland boasts a robust and distinctive exterior design, featuring the iconic seven-slot grille, bold fender flares, and a rugged bed capable of handling your toughest gear. The Overland trim adds refined touches, including 18-inch alloy wheels, side steps, and body-colored fender flares, giving it a touch of sophistication that complements its off-road capabilities.


Step inside the cabin, and you'll discover a perfect fusion of comfort and functionality. The Overland trim of the Gladiator features premium materials, comfortable seating, and modern technology. The spacious interior accommodates both driver and passengers with ease, while the innovative infotainment system provides connectivity and entertainment options for your journey.


Under the hood, the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Overland is powered by a robust engine, delivering the performance and torque needed for both on-road and off-road adventures. The Trail Rated badge ensures that this pickup is ready to tackle challenging terrains, while features like four-wheel drive and heavy-duty Dana 44 axles provide the capability to overcome obstacles with ease.


Jerry Pfeil Mazda invites you to experience the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Overland by scheduling a test drive. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to showcase the features and capabilities of this remarkable pickup, guiding you through the advanced technology and demonstrating its off-road prowess.

4x4
CVT

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-XXXX

519-662-1063

$54,998

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-662-1063

2021 Jeep Gladiator