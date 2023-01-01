$7,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Honda Odyssey
LX
Location
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7
905-836-1433
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
203,099KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5FNRL381X8B502878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 203,099 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Honda Odyssey LX
V6 Auto w/203,099km
Seats 7 passengers.
In very good shape.
Runs & drives well.
Asking $7,950 certified.
Our price includes all taxes, licensing, safety certification, fees, etc.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program
2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7
Call Dealer
905-836-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
