<p>2008 Honda Odyssey LX</p><p>V6 Auto w/203,099km</p><p>Seats 7 passengers.</p><p>In very good shape.</p><p>Runs & drives well.</p><p> </p><p>Asking $7,950 certified.</p><p> </p><p>Our price includes all taxes, licensing, safety certification, fees, etc.</p>

203,099 KM

$7,950

Youth Unlimited / The Shop Vehicle Donation Program

2 - 1225 Twinney Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9E7

905-836-1433

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

203,099KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5FNRL381X8B502878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 203,099 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Honda Odyssey LX

V6 Auto w/203,099km

Seats 7 passengers.

In very good shape.

Runs & drives well.

 

Asking $7,950 certified.

 

Our price includes all taxes, licensing, safety certification, fees, etc.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

