$5,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-895-8464
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe
4WD 4dr Special Service
Location
MMC Auto
202-220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
905-895-8464
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10552353
- VIN: 1GNSK2E0XDR216339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Chevy Tahoe Special Service 4x4 185,000km Power seats, aftermarket back up camera and apple android play radio. Ram bar, spot light. 2 batteries, extra cooling and heavy suspension. Good winters. Ok, nothing beats rolling up on that idiot swerving all over and blasting the search light in their car. This thing is a blast, people get out of the way. We have to sell it or someone’s getting in crap here. Truck seems to run really well. AC is cold. Wrapped green over silver paint. Sold as is. Plus hst and licenceMMC Auto220 Mulock DriveUnit 202 upstairsNewmarket(905)895-8464Tuesday to Saturday 11 to 4Or by appointment
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.