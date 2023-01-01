Menu
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Chevrolet Tahoe

2013 Chevrolet Tahoe

4WD 4dr Special Service

2013 Chevrolet Tahoe

4WD 4dr Special Service

Location

202-220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10552353
  • VIN: 1GNSK2E0XDR216339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevy Tahoe Special Service 4x4 185,000km Power seats, aftermarket back up camera and apple android play radio. Ram bar, spot light. 2 batteries, extra cooling and heavy suspension. Good winters. Ok, nothing beats rolling up on that idiot swerving all over and blasting the search light in their car. This thing is a blast, people get out of the way. We have to sell it or someone’s getting in crap here. Truck seems to run really well. AC is cold. Wrapped green over silver paint. Sold as is. Plus hst and licence

MMC Auto220 Mulock DriveUnit 202 upstairsNewmarket(905)895-8464Tuesday to Saturday 11 to 4Or by appointment

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

