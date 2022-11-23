Menu
2017 Ford Expedition

102,615 KM

Details Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

4WD 4DR PLATINUM

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

102,615KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9329026
  • Stock #: 22EP563A
  • VIN: 1FMJU1MT3HEA24533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,615 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

