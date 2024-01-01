Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Kia NIRO

13,873 KM

Details Features

$39,587

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia NIRO

EV PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Kia NIRO

EV PREMIUM

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 11047118
  2. 11047118
  3. 11047118
  4. 11047118
  5. 11047118
  6. 11047118
  7. 11047118
  8. 11047118
  9. 11047118
  10. 11047118
  11. 11047118
  12. 11047118
  13. 11047118
  14. 11047118
  15. 11047118
  16. 11047118
  17. 11047118
  18. 11047118
  19. 11047118
  20. 11047118
  21. 11047118
  22. 11047118
  23. 11047118
  24. 11047118
  25. 11047118
  26. 11047118
  27. 11047118
  28. 11047118
  29. 11047118
  30. 11047118
  31. 11047118
  32. 11047118
  33. 11047118
  34. 11047118
  35. 11047118
  36. 11047118
  37. 11047118
  38. 11047118
  39. 11047118
  40. 11047118
  41. 11047118
  42. 11047118
  43. 11047118
  44. 11047118
  45. 11047118
  46. 11047118
  47. 11047118
  48. 11047118
  49. 11047118
  50. 11047118
Contact Seller

$39,587

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
13,873KM
Used
VIN KNDCR3L11P5032509

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,873 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT, 4X4, Navi, Bluetooth, Back Up Sensors for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT, 4X4, Navi, Bluetooth, Back Up Sensors 69,221 KM $32,526 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX, AWD, Sunroof, Remote Starter, Heated Leather S for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2021 Kia Seltos EX, AWD, Sunroof, Remote Starter, Heated Leather S 40,749 KM $26,056 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sport, Navi for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sport, Navi 106,363 KM $24,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,587

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2023 Kia NIRO