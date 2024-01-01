Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Runs and drives, Has minimal rust, Needs brakes replaced, E-brake is inoperable.</p>

2007 Toyota Camry

304,148 KM

Details Description Features

$2,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Toyota Camry

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Camry

Location

Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

  1. 11152429
  2. 11152429
  3. 11152429
  4. 11152429
  5. 11152429
  6. 11152429
  7. 11152429
  8. 11152429
  9. 11152429
  10. 11152429
  11. 11152429
Contact Seller

$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
304,148KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BE46K67U618562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 304,148 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs and drives, Has minimal rust, Needs brakes replaced, E-brake is inoperable.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2013 Nissan Sentra S for sale in Long Sault, ON
2013 Nissan Sentra S 328,569 KM $2,399 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru Outback 2.5I Premium for sale in Long Sault, ON
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5I Premium 221,134 KM $3,400 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Yaris S for sale in La Prairie, QC
2007 Toyota Yaris S 279,563 KM $2,400 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny North Bay

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Camry