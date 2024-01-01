$2,700+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Camry
Location
Kenny U-Pull
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
$2,700
+ taxes & licensing
304,148KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BE46K67U618562
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 304,148 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives, Has minimal rust, Needs brakes replaced, E-brake is inoperable.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
