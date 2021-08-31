2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Door handles Black

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Steering column Tilt-Wheel adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock

Warning tones headlamp on key-in-ignition driver and passenger buckle up reminder and turn signal on

Instrumentation analog with speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltmeter and oil pressure indicators

Coat hooks rear driver and passenger side

Air dam black

Lamps dual cargo area lamps

Lighting interior with dome and reading lights illuminated entry feature and backlit instrument panel switches

Power outlets 2 auxiliary instrument panel-mounted with covers 12-volt

Bumper front chrome includes chrome bumper end caps

Bumper rear chrome step-style with pad (Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)

Tire carrier outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear (Orders with (ZW9) Pickup box delete will not include a Spare Tire Carrier unless a spare tire is ordered)

Wipers front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers

Floor covering Black rubberized vinyl

Steering wheel includes theft-deterrent locking feature

Visors driver and front passenger sliding with clip and passenger side vanity mirror with cover Opal Gray-colored

Mirrors outside manual Black manual-folding

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger folding (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab models)

Driver Information Center with odometer trip odometer and message center (monitors numerous systems depending on vehicle equipment level including low fuel turn signal on transmission temperature and oil change notification) (Driver Information Center ...

Air conditioning single-zone manual front climate control (Standard on Extended and Crew Cab models)

Assist handle front passenger (Also includes rear assist handles in the headliner on Extended and Crew Cab models)

Cup holders front (Also includes rear cupholders on Extended and Crew Cab models)

Door locks power includes Remote Keyless Entry (Standard on Crew Cab Models. On Regular and Extended Cab Models includes Remote Keyless Entry unless SEO (5B5) power windows locks and mirrors is ordered)

Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters panic button and content theft alarm (Standard on Crew Cab Models. On Regular and Extended Cab Models included and only available with (AU3) power door locks unless SEO (5B5) power windows locks and mirrors is o...

Tires LT245/75R16E all-season blackwall (Not available with (Z71) Off-Road Suspension Package. Includes 5 tires with (E63) Fleetside pickup box. Includes 4 tires with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)