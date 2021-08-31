Menu
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

223,656 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD WT

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD WT

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

223,656KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7952864
  • Stock #: 21463B
  • VIN: 1GCHK43K69F102267

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Dark Titanium
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 21463B
  • Mileage 223,656 KM

Vehicle Features

Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Grille chrome surround
Headlamps dual halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and flash-to-pass feature
Door handles Black
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Steering column Tilt-Wheel adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
Warning tones headlamp on key-in-ignition driver and passenger buckle up reminder and turn signal on
Instrumentation analog with speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltmeter and oil pressure indicators
Coat hooks rear driver and passenger side
Air dam black
Lamps dual cargo area lamps
Lighting interior with dome and reading lights illuminated entry feature and backlit instrument panel switches
Power outlets 2 auxiliary instrument panel-mounted with covers 12-volt
Bumper front chrome includes chrome bumper end caps
Bumper rear chrome step-style with pad (Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Tire carrier outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear (Orders with (ZW9) Pickup box delete will not include a Spare Tire Carrier unless a spare tire is ordered)
Wipers front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
Floor covering Black rubberized vinyl
Steering wheel includes theft-deterrent locking feature
Visors driver and front passenger sliding with clip and passenger side vanity mirror with cover Opal Gray-colored
Mirrors outside manual Black manual-folding
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger folding (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab models)
Driver Information Center with odometer trip odometer and message center (monitors numerous systems depending on vehicle equipment level including low fuel turn signal on transmission temperature and oil change notification) (Driver Information Center ...
Air conditioning single-zone manual front climate control (Standard on Extended and Crew Cab models)
Assist handle front passenger (Also includes rear assist handles in the headliner on Extended and Crew Cab models)
Cup holders front (Also includes rear cupholders on Extended and Crew Cab models)
Door locks power includes Remote Keyless Entry (Standard on Crew Cab Models. On Regular and Extended Cab Models includes Remote Keyless Entry unless SEO (5B5) power windows locks and mirrors is ordered)
Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters panic button and content theft alarm (Standard on Crew Cab Models. On Regular and Extended Cab Models included and only available with (AU3) power door locks unless SEO (5B5) power windows locks and mirrors is o...
Tires LT245/75R16E all-season blackwall (Not available with (Z71) Off-Road Suspension Package. Includes 5 tires with (E63) Fleetside pickup box. Includes 4 tires with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Air bags frontal driver and right-front passenger (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints for your child's age and size even in vehicles equipped with air bags. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat. See the vehicle'...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

