George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.
855-999-5231
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.
11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5
855-999-5231
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
151,725KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8326047
- Stock #: 22157A
- VIN: 3GTP2VE3XBG191174
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 151,725 KM
Vehicle Features
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr steering
Spare tire lock
Single two-sided key
Pick up box
Side guard door beams
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance
Airbag side curtain roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
Child safety restraints LATCH - lower anchor and tethers
Restraint provisions child rear seat rear facing
Chrome centre caps
Grille chrome surround
Grille moulded plastic integral 'GMC' emblem at centre of grille
Lights front dual automatic halogen composite
Glass Solar-Ray all windows
Glass deep tint on rear door and rear window light tinted glass on all other windows
Bumpers rear chrome with step pad
Air dam black
Lights backup lamps combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system demand-type washer system
Air bag frontal dual stage driver and right front passenger -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system
Air bag seat-mounted side-impact driver and right-front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection
Seat belts driver and right front passenger with pretensioners
5'8 pickup box
Transfer case electronic AutoTrac with rotary dial controls
GVWR 3175 kg (7000 lb)
Chassis equipment handling/trailering -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers
Tools mechanical jack and wheel wrench
Axle rear 3.42 ratio (w/LC9 or L9H Engine REQ: K5L HD Enhanced Cooling Pkg)
Mouldings body side body coloured
Bumpers front chrome includes body coloured top cap
Generator 145 amp
