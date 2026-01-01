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caliper seized rear tire, runs and drives, clutch may be needed.

2012 Hyundai Tucson

291,142 KM

Details Description Features

$2,222

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Watch This Vehicle
14096857

2012 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

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Contact Seller

$2,222

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
291,142KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JT3AB0CU536422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 291,142 KM

Vehicle Description

caliper seized rear tire, runs and drives, clutch may be needed.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
traction_control
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny North Bay

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$2,222

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2012 Hyundai Tucson