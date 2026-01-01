$2,222+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Hyundai Tucson
GL
2012 Hyundai Tucson
GL
Location
Kenny U-Pull
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
$2,222
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
291,142KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JT3AB0CU536422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 291,142 KM
Vehicle Description
caliper seized rear tire, runs and drives, clutch may be needed.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spoiler
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
traction_control
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny North Bay
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,222
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2012 Hyundai Tucson