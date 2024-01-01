$16,176+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
EX-L - Leather Seats - Sunroof
2014 Honda CR-V
EX-L - Leather Seats - Sunroof
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338
$16,176
+ taxes & licensing
140,000KM
Used
VIN 2HKRM4H70EH107824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels!
For a fun, versatile SUV that's just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2014 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 140,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Sound Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $123.56 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
2014 Honda CR-V