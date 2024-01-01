Menu
<b>Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> For a fun, versatile SUV thats just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2014 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in North Bay. <br> <br>In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether youre hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, theres plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability youd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 140,000 kms. Its blue in colour . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Sound Package. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm target=_blank>https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$123.56</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, youll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. </br>The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay.

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

888-513-5338

140,000KM
Used
VIN 2HKRM4H70EH107824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

2014 Honda CR-V