2015 GMC Terrain

101,894 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2015 GMC Terrain

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,894KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7837440
  Stock #: 21435A
  VIN: 2GKFLWE37F6117733

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 101,894 KM

Vehicle Features

Remote Keyless Entry
Fog lamps front round halogen
Rear Vision Camera
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Theft deterrent system
Cupholders 2 front and 2 rear and 2 additional in rear centre armrest
Spare tire and wheel
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger rear-window electric
Seats heated driver and front passenger
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming
Seats front bucket
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Grille charcoal with chrome surround
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Wipers front intermittent with washers
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboards
Instrumentation includes speedometer single trip odometer fuel level engine temperature and tachometer
Glass deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Tire Pressure Monitor System (Does not monitor spare.)
StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control
Air conditioning single-zone automatic climate control
Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers 12-volt includes 2 front 1 second row and one in the cargo area
Seat adjuster driver 8-way power and power lumbar
Seats rear bench 3 passenger with manual fore/aft adjustment 60/40 split seatback and recline feature
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with mounted cruise and audio controls
Windows power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Headlamps halogen projector lamp
Liftgate rear manual with fixed glass
Luggage rails Charcoal
Door locks power rear child security
Safety belts 3-point front and second row all seating positions
Remote vehicle start includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Door handles body-colour
Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) and Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicle speed)...
Air bags dual-stage frontal and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger and head curtain side-impact front and rear outboard seating positions
Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (Included with (RTN) 4 - 17 x 7.0 (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum wheels.)
Bumpers front and rear body-colour
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour and manual folding
Console front centre with arm rest and concealed storage
Lighting interior with theatre dimming centre-mounted dome rear cargo area dual front map lights and ambient lighting on integrated centre stack
Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger detector

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

