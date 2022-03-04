$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Tacoma
97,480KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8504135
- Stock #: 22192A
- VIN: 5TFMU4FN3FX027905
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 97,480 KM
Vehicle Features
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Black rear step bumper
Argent grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P245/75R16 AS -inc: full size spare tire
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Single Exhaust
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
80 L Fuel Tank
3.727 Axle Ratio
1047# Maximum Payload
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Black Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Black Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs
GVWR: 2490 kgs (5500 lbs)
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.
11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5