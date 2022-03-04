2015 Toyota Tacoma

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 4 8 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8504135

8504135 Stock #: 22192A

22192A VIN: 5TFMU4FN3FX027905

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 97,480 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black fender flares Steel spare wheel integrated storage Black rear step bumper Argent grille Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Regular Composite Box Style Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Tires: P245/75R16 AS -inc: full size spare tire Safety Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Mechanical Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Single Exhaust Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Battery w/Run Down Protection 80 L Fuel Tank 3.727 Axle Ratio 1047# Maximum Payload Additional Features Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Black Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook Black Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs GVWR: 2490 kgs (5500 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.