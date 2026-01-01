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PO171 SYSTEM TOO LEAN BANK 1, PO420 CATALYST SYSTEM EFFICIENCY BELOW THRESHOLD BANK 1, RUNS AND DRIVES WELL

2016 Chevrolet Trax

307,216 KM

Details Description Features

$1,922

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14501362

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

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Contact Seller

$1,922

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
307,216KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNCJPSB1GL199145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 307,216 KM

Vehicle Description

PO171 SYSTEM TOO LEAN BANK 1, PO420 CATALYST SYSTEM EFFICIENCY BELOW THRESHOLD BANK 1, RUNS AND DRIVES WELL

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Adjustable_Foot_Pedals
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Voice_Recognition
Skid_Plate
Navigation_Aid

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny North Bay

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$1,922

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2016 Chevrolet Trax