$1,922+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LT
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Kenny U-Pull
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
$1,922
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
307,216KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNCJPSB1GL199145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 307,216 KM
Vehicle Description
PO171 SYSTEM TOO LEAN BANK 1, PO420 CATALYST SYSTEM EFFICIENCY BELOW THRESHOLD BANK 1, RUNS AND DRIVES WELL
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Adjustable_Foot_Pedals
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Voice_Recognition
Skid_Plate
Navigation_Aid
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny North Bay
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$1,922
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2016 Chevrolet Trax