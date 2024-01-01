Menu
SPLASH METALLIC BLUE !!! 15ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C. BLUETOOTH. CRUISE CONTROL. PERFECT FOR YOU !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2017 Chevrolet Spark

59,610 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT $1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! 15"ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C. BLUETOOTH. CRUISE C

2017 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT $1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! 15"ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C. BLUETOOTH. CRUISE C

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,610KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA5HC816120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,610 KM

Vehicle Description

SPLASH METALLIC BLUE !!! 15"ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C. BLUETOOTH. CRUISE CONTROL. PERFECT FOR YOU !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

2017 Chevrolet Spark