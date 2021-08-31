Listing ID: 7633993 Stock #: A1157 VIN: 1FTEW1EP2JFC68207
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Stock #
A1157
Mileage
82,937 KM
Interior
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Sync Connect Wi-Fi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Safety
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Additional Features
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
TIRES: P275/65R18 OWL A/S
4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable
Wheels: 18 Machined-Aluminum -inc: flash grey painted pockets
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Convex Spotter Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Cabback Insulator Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Inclinometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated/ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities compass and clock display 8.0 LCD productivity screen in instrument clus...
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Full Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.