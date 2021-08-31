Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

68,902 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,902KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7634002
  • Stock #: 21377A
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC4JG493982

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,902 KM

Vehicle Features

universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Rear Vision Camera
Defogger rear-window electric
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Tires P265/65R18 all-season blackwall
Floor covering color-keyed carpeting
Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming
Door handles chrome
Door locks power
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Cruise control steering wheel-mounted
Driver Information Center 4.2-inch diagonal color display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls
Windows power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Bumper rear chrome with rear bumper corner steps
CornerStep rear bumper
Glass deep-tinted
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on center switch bank
LED Lighting cargo box with switch on center switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Tailgate EZ-Lift and Lower
Grille surround chrome
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control
Pedals power-adjustable
Power outlet 110-volt AC
Steering column manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system unauthorized entry
Mirrors outside chrome cap heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)
Moldings bodyside chrome
Tire spare P265/70R17 all-season blackwall
Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Remote Keyless Entry (Includes (A91) remote locking tailgate.)
Fog lamps thin profile LED
Taillamps LED with signature
Seating heated driver and front passenger Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
Bumper front chrome lower
Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Wheelhouse liners rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...
Active aero shutters front
Mirror caps chrome (Not available with (GAT) All Terrain Package and (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Floor mats color-keyed carpeted first and second row (Not available with (GAT) All Terrain Package.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 68,902 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 167,322 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat
 82,937 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

Call Dealer

855-999-XXXX

(click to show)

855-999-5231

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory