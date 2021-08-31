2018 GMC Sierra 1500...

Seating heated driver and front passenger Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
Bumper front chrome lower
Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Wheelhouse liners rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...
Active aero shutters front
Mirror caps chrome (Not available with (GAT) All Terrain Package and (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Floor mats color-keyed carpeted first and second row (Not available with (GAT) All Terrain Package.)
