2018 GMC Sierra 1500...

Rear Vision Camera

Defogger rear-window electric

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Tires P265/65R18 all-season blackwall

Floor covering color-keyed carpeting

Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming

Door handles chrome

Door locks power

StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar

Cruise control steering wheel-mounted

Driver Information Center 4.2-inch diagonal color display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information

Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls

Windows power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Bumper rear chrome with rear bumper corner steps

CornerStep rear bumper

Glass deep-tinted

Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on center switch bank

LED Lighting cargo box with switch on center switch bank

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top

Tailgate EZ-Lift and Lower

Grille surround chrome

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control

Pedals power-adjustable

Power outlet 110-volt AC

Steering column manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping

Theft-deterrent system unauthorized entry

Mirrors outside chrome cap heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)

Moldings bodyside chrome

Tire spare P265/70R17 all-season blackwall

Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)

4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)

Remote Keyless Entry (Includes (A91) remote locking tailgate.)

Fog lamps thin profile LED

Taillamps LED with signature

Seating heated driver and front passenger Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.

Bumper front chrome lower

Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature

Wheelhouse liners rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...

Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...

Active aero shutters front

Mirror caps chrome (Not available with (GAT) All Terrain Package and (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)