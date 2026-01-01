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The 2018 Subaru Impreza is a practical and dependable car thats ready for whatever the day has in store. Its standard all-wheel drive system provides added confidence through changing weather and road conditions, while the comfortable cabin and smooth ride make it easy to live with every day. FEATURES: All-Wheel Drive, heated front seats, backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, touchscreen infotainment system, steering wheel audio controls, cruise control, power windows and locks, USB connectivity, air conditioning, split-folding rear seats. Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2018 Subaru Impreza

79,203 KM

Details Description Features

$19,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Subaru Impreza

Convenience AWD - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY - HEATED FRONT SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
14200973

2018 Subaru Impreza

Convenience AWD - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY - HEATED FRONT SEATS

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

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$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
79,203KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S3GTAA62J3727638

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,203 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Subaru Impreza is a practical and dependable car thats ready for whatever the day has in store. Its standard all-wheel drive system provides added confidence through changing weather and road conditions, while the comfortable cabin and smooth ride make it easy to live with every day. FEATURES: All-Wheel Drive, heated front seats, backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, touchscreen infotainment system, steering wheel audio controls, cruise control, power windows and locks, USB connectivity, air conditioning, split-folding rear seats.

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which
can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to
an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
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705-476-7600

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$19,000

+ taxes & licensing>

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2018 Subaru Impreza