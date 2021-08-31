2018 Toyota RAV4

$28,995 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 3 3 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Stock #: A1193

VIN: 2T3RFREV6JW753155

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Currant

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # A1193

Mileage 80,334 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Smart Device Integration Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Distance Pacing Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Premium fabric seat trim Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat power driver lumbar support power driver recline power driver cushion height power driver seat fore/aft passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat seat recline

