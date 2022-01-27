$52,995+ tax & licensing
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.
855-999-5231
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5
37,760KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8153830
- Stock #: A1226
- VIN: 1GCUYDED9LZ213199
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 37,760 KM
Vehicle Features
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Grille (Chrome bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Brake lining wear indicator
Bumper front chrome
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
CornerStep rear bumper
Glass deep-tinted
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Door handles body-colour
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...
Bumper rear chrome
Exhaust single outlet
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Durabed pickup bed
GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Upgraded to (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate when (PCL) Convenience Package is ordered.)
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Taillamps with incandescent tail stop and reverse lights
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Mirror caps chrome (Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ lift
Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from bein...
