89,438KM
Used
VIN 3KPA25AD4LE304330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,438 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Keyless Entry, Leather Accents!

This 2020 Kia Rio gives the competition a run for their money, offering much more than you would expect in a modern compact hatch. This 2020 Kia Rio 5-door is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

This Rio was built to be efficient and affordable, while offering a surprising array of modern features like an infotainment system with a 5 inch display, Bluetooth, aux and USB inputs, and AM/FM/MP3 and satellite radio. Continuing the Kia tradition of high value is a loaded interior featuring heated front seats and steering wheel, leather steering wheel with audio controls, remote keyless entry, power locks and windows, rearview camera, automatic headlights, and heated power side mirrors.This hatchback has 89,438 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 123HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Rio 5-door's trim level is LX. This Rio was built to be efficient while offering a surprising array of modern features like an infotainment system with a 5 inch display, Bluetooth, aux and USB inputs, and AM/FM/MP3 and satellite radio. Continuing the Kia tradition of high value is a loaded interior featuring heated front seats and steering wheel, leather steering wheel with audio controls, remote keyless entry, power locks and windows, rearview camera, automatic headlights, and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Keyless Entry, Leather Accents.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $98.35 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models.
The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Leather Accents

