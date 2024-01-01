Menu
SV AWD!! LEATHER. MOONROOF. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 19 ALLOYS. PWR SEAT. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. BOOK A TEST DRIVE!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!

2020 Nissan Qashqai

63,686 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD!! LEATHER. MOONROOF. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 19" ALLOYS. PWR SEAT. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C

2020 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD!! LEATHER. MOONROOF. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 19" ALLOYS. PWR SEAT. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

63,686KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CW8LW373917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240267
  • Mileage 63,686 KM

Vehicle Description

SV AWD!! LEATHER. MOONROOF. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 19" ALLOYS. PWR SEAT. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

2020 Nissan Qashqai