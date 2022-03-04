$34,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.
855-999-5231
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.
11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5
855-999-5231
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
21,395KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8488222
- Stock #: 22203A
- VIN: 2GNAXUEV3M6164696
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 21,395 KM
Vehicle Features
Following Distance Indicator
Front Pedestrian Braking
Mechanical jack with tools
Active aero shutters
Liftgate rear manual
StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control
Horn dual-note
Headlamps high intensity discharge
Door handles body-colour
Mirror caps body-colour
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Glass deep-tinted rear
Keyless Start push-button
Brake electronic parking
Engine control stop-start system
Wheel spare 16 (40.6 cm) steel
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Exhaust single outlet
Suspension rear 4-link
Daytime Running Lamps separate cavity LED
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 16 front and rear
Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay
Trim Bright lower window
Tire compact spare T135/70R16 blackwall
Engine 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Door locks rear child security manual
Tire Pressure Monitor manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from bein...
Axle 3.87 final drive ratio (AWD only.)
Airbags dual-stage frontal driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System thorax side-impact seat mounted driver and right front passenger roof-rail side front and rear outboard seating positions
GVWR 4630 lbs. (2100 kg) (AWD only.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.
11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5