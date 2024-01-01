$29,436+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend - Remote Start
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend - Remote Start
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338
$29,436
+ taxes & licensing
73,728KM
Used
VIN 3FMCR9B61MRA56278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,728 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple Carplay!
Designed for every adventurer, this Bronco Sport gets you out into the wile, and back again. This 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
A compact footprint, an iconic name, and modern luxury come together to make this Bronco Sport and instant classic. Whether your next adventure takes you deep into the rugged wilds, or into the rough and rumble city, this Bronco Sport is exactly what you need. With enough cargo space for all of your gear, the capability to get you anywhere, and a manageable footprint, there's nothing quite like this Ford Bronco Sport.This SUV has 73,728 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Bronco Sport's trim level is Big Bend. This Bronco Sport Big Bend adds heated side mirrors, front fog lamps, power seats, proximity key, automatic climate control, heated seats, easy clean upholstery and remote engine start for a feeling even bigger than its namesake National Park. It also includes unique aluminum wheels, LED accent lighting, Co-Pilot360, a useful flip-up rear window and black exterior trim. On the inside, it features a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8 inch touchscreen and is paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a smart charging USB port, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect. It helps keep you safe with lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wi-fi, Ford Co-pilot360.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMCR9B61MRA56278.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $178.28 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Emergency Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind spot warning
4G LTE
Wi-Fi
Ford Co-Pilot360
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
2021 Ford Bronco Sport