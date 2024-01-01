Menu
AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. LEATHER. NAV. 19 ALLOYS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. PWR SEAT. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE START. CRUISE. DUAL A/C. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2021 Ford Escape

77,943 KM

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. LEATHER. NAV. 19" AL

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. LEATHER. NAV. 19" AL

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

77,943KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1fmcu9j94mua75362

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,943 KM

AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. LEATHER. NAV. 19" ALLOYS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. PWR SEAT. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE START. CRUISE. DUAL A/C. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2021 Ford Escape