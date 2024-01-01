Menu
3.6L LAREDO 4X4!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. WOODTRIM. 18 ALLOYS. PWR LIFTGATE. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. DUAL A/C. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE START. GREAT BUY!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

106,729 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

106,729KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG0MC541248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,729 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L LAREDO 4X4!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. WOODTRIM. 18" ALLOYS. PWR LIFTGATE. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. DUAL A/C. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE START. GREAT BUY!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

