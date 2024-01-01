$29,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo 3.6L LAREDO 4X4!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. WOODTRIM. 18" ALLOYS. PWR LIFTGATE. PWR SEAT. BLIN
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,729 KM
Vehicle Description
3.6L LAREDO 4X4!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. WOODTRIM. 18" ALLOYS. PWR LIFTGATE. PWR SEAT. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. DUAL A/C. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. REMOTE START. GREAT BUY!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
