ALLOYS. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C. BLUETOOTH. AWESOME FIND !! PREVIOUS RENTAL

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

89,324 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L $1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! ALLOYS. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROU

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L $1000 FINANCE CREDIT!! INQUIRE IN STORE!! ALLOYS. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROU

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,324KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1GL1VM5M1605428

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,324 KM

ALLOYS. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C. BLUETOOTH. AWESOME FIND !! PREVIOUS RENTAL

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

2021 Mazda MAZDA6