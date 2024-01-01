Menu
This Toyota Corolla delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 15 Alloy, Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC).* This Toyota Corolla Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically controlled, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P195/65R15, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.

2022 Toyota Corolla

$27,839

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid CVT w/Li Battery

2022 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid CVT w/Li Battery

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 11215229
  2. 11215229
$27,839

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN JTDBAMDE5NJ049716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
$27,839

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2022 Toyota Corolla