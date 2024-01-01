$27,839+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid CVT w/Li Battery
2022 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid CVT w/Li Battery
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$27,839
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
This Toyota Corolla delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 15 Alloy, Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC).* This Toyota Corolla Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically controlled, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P195/65R15, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota Corolla!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email North Bay Toyota
North Bay Toyota
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-474-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991