$23,850+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Kia Rio
5-Door LX Premium - Sunroof
2023 Kia Rio
5-Door LX Premium - Sunroof
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338
$23,850
+ taxes & licensing
23,500KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3KPA25AD9PE519949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
With a confident stance and sporty attitude, this Rio 5 is more than a basic compact hatch. This 2023 Kia Rio 5-door is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
Smoothly zip through day in this fun, versatile, and adaptable Rio5, a versatile compact hatchback. Stuffed with a surprising amount of tech, this Rio 5 often feels like more than just a compact hatchback, seamlessly helping you with your agenda in a confident and cool way. For an easy and convenient hatch that always has your back, this Rio 5 is an easy choice. This hatchback has 23,500 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rio 5-door's trim level is LX Premium. Upping the ante, this Rio5 LX adds an express open/close glass sunroof, a heated steering wheel and blind spot detection, in addition to heated front seats, power rear windows, 60-40 folding bench rear seats, front and rear cupholders, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a 6-speaker audio system and steering wheel audio controls. Other standard features also include proximity keyless entry, key fob rear cargo access, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Proximity Key.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $149.85 with $0 down for 96 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
With a confident stance and sporty attitude, this Rio 5 is more than a basic compact hatch. This 2023 Kia Rio 5-door is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
Smoothly zip through day in this fun, versatile, and adaptable Rio5, a versatile compact hatchback. Stuffed with a surprising amount of tech, this Rio 5 often feels like more than just a compact hatchback, seamlessly helping you with your agenda in a confident and cool way. For an easy and convenient hatch that always has your back, this Rio 5 is an easy choice. This hatchback has 23,500 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rio 5-door's trim level is LX Premium. Upping the ante, this Rio5 LX adds an express open/close glass sunroof, a heated steering wheel and blind spot detection, in addition to heated front seats, power rear windows, 60-40 folding bench rear seats, front and rear cupholders, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a 6-speaker audio system and steering wheel audio controls. Other standard features also include proximity keyless entry, key fob rear cargo access, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Proximity Key.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $149.85 with $0 down for 96 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Sunroof
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Subaru of North Bay
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring Package - Heated Seats 75,187 KM $13,540 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru Forester Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats 74,000 KM $28,000 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic Sedan LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 66,082 KM $22,997 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Subaru of North Bay
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Call Dealer
888-513-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,850
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of North Bay
888-513-5338
2023 Kia Rio