excellent condition low hours every thing worloe low hours

1982 John Deere 210cc

310 MI

Details Description

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
loader

Location

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 310 MI

Vehicle Description

excellent condition low hours every thing worloe low hours

1982 John Deere 210cc