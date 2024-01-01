$8,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
1982 John Deere 210cc
loader
1982 John Deere 210cc
loader
Location
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
416-787-7888
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
310MI
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 310 MI
Vehicle Description
excellent condition low hours every thing worloe low hours
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
1982 John Deere 210cc