Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1984 Chevrolet Corvette

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

Contact Seller
1984 Chevrolet Corvette

1984 Chevrolet Corvette

COLLECTION ITEM ,NO ACCIDENT WELL MAINTAIN 5.7 L

Watch This Vehicle

1984 Chevrolet Corvette

COLLECTION ITEM ,NO ACCIDENT WELL MAINTAIN 5.7 L

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8649266
  • Stock #: 2248
  • VIN: 1G1AY0789E5132248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance all types of credit. Finance vehicles from 3.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. You must resident of Ontario for financing.

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

AUTO REV

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B
TORONTO, ON
M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

 

EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

WEB SITE:  https://autorevinc.ca/vehicles/

Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 6:30PM

Saturdays – 10:00AM to 5:00PM

CLOSED on Sundays

 

Auto rev inc

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Rear Window Defrost
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Steering Wheel Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Rev Inc.

1984 Chevrolet Corve...
 109,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Pathfind...
 51,000 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Mustang V6...
 139,000 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

Call Dealer

416-636-XXXX

(click to show)

416-636-7776

Alternate Numbers
416-828-0075
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory