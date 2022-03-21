$39,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1988 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
SL 560.LOW KM,MUST SEE,,RUST FREE
Location
Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$39,900
- Listing ID: 8744771
- VIN: WDBBA48D7JA082162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 86,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1988 MERCEDES BENZ SL 560,CONVERTIBLE .%100 RUST FREE,MUST SEE,COLLECTOR ITEM
VERY CLEAN VEHICLE, 8 CYLINDERS, 5.6L AUTOMATIC, POWER OPTIONS, A/C, EXCELLENT RUN AND DRIVE, CAR FAX PROVIDED.VERY WELL MAINTAIN, COLLECTION UNIT
THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR $ 795, SHIPPING AND REMOTE SALE AVAILABLE
UP TO 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ON THIS VEHICLE.FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CALL US NOW AT 416-636-7776
WHOLESALE PRICE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL UNITS IN STOCK
AUTO REV
4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B
TORONTO, ON
M3J 2C2
Vehicle Features
