1988 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

86,000 KM

Details

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

1988 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

1988 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL 560.LOW KM,MUST SEE,,RUST FREE

1988 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL 560.LOW KM,MUST SEE,,RUST FREE

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

86,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8744771
  • VIN: WDBBA48D7JA082162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1988  MERCEDES BENZ SL 560,CONVERTIBLE .%100 RUST FREE,MUST SEE,COLLECTOR ITEM

VERY CLEAN VEHICLE, 8 CYLINDERS, 5.6L AUTOMATIC, POWER OPTIONS, A/C, EXCELLENT RUN AND DRIVE, CAR FAX PROVIDED.VERY WELL MAINTAIN, COLLECTION UNIT

THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR $ 795, SHIPPING AND REMOTE SALE AVAILABLE

UP TO 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ON THIS VEHICLE.FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CALL US NOW AT 416-636-7776

WHOLESALE PRICE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL UNITS IN STOCK

We finance all types of credit. Finance vehicles from 3.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. You must resident of Ontario for financing.

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

AUTO REV

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B
TORONTO, ON
M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

                      

EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

WEB SITE:  https://autorevinc.ca/vehicles/

Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 6:30PM

Saturdays – 10:00AM to 5:00PM

CLOSED on Sundays

 

Auto rev inc

 

 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

